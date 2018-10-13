Abu Dhabi: Emirates Park Zoo and Resort is now offering visitors a chance to get up close with leopards while having lunch.

The experience begins with a tour in the wildlife area where an animal care specialist provides visitors with educational talks and answers questions on the critically endangered carnivores and other resident animals.

Visitors are then led to the Leopard Mouth Cave to enjoy lunch with a set menu provided by the resort’s fine dining restaurant, The Hide.

An Amur leopard then joins guests on the same table for lunch.

Priced at Dh170 for children between four and 12 years and Dh260 for adults, the encounter can be experienced any day of the week. It lasts for an hour and a half and can accommodate up to six guests. Visitors also get an exclusive chance to take unlimited photo opportunities with the leopards and interact with the other carnivores such as the Mongoose and Meerkat.

Naima Mahmoudi, marketing manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said: “This is definitely a one-of-a-kind, must try programme. We have put so much thought into giving our visitors an experience to remember in the company of friends and family. How often do you get a chance to come this close to a wild cat while enjoying a hearty meal?”

More information is available on www.emiratespark.ae.