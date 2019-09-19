Dubai: An essay competition in celebration of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance has been launched by Dubai law firm Bin Haider Advocates and Legal Consultants. Applicants, who must be UAE residents aged between 15-24, must explore the effects of the Year of Tolerance on the UAE, within 800-1,000 words in Arabic or English. The work must be their own and footnotes or a bibliography must be included that doesn’t contribute towards the word count. The deadline for submission is October 31. The winner gets Dh50,000, followed by Dh30,000 for second and Dh20,000 for third. Dh3,000 each will go to the next 10. Email competition@bhadvoc.com to register, fill out the application form, then include your essay along with copies of your Emirates ID and passport to the same email address. Essays will be judged on originality, strength of the argument, level of communication and the research and resources that support the essay.