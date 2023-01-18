Dubai: A Lebanese expat living in Dubai is the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw held in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, January 18.
Ziad Nehme, 44, based in Dubai won a million dollars after his winning ticket number 2204 was picked in the series 412. He bought the ticket online on December 22 while he was travelling to Lebanon.
A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years now, Nehme is a father of two and working as business development manager for an IT company in Dubai.
A resident of Dubai since 2007, Nehme was delighted with his win. He said: “It is too soon for me to say what my plans are for the winning amount.”
Nehme is the 13th Lebanese national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Other winners
Dubai-based Indian expat Biju Joseph, 54, won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0065 in Finest Surprise Series 527, which he purchased on December 19, 2022, on his way to Kerala, India.
First time ticket buyer, Joseph, a father of three, works for a car accessories company.
Another Dubai-based Indian expat Ravi Mada won an Indian Chief Dark Horse (Black Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0799 in Finest Surprise Series 528, which he purchased in the airport.
Bahraini Isa Alghatam, 32, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0977 in Finest Surprise Series 1827, which he purchased online on December 27 last year.
Another first time ticket buyer, Alghatam, who works in the Human Resources department of a government agency in Bahrain, was ecstatic to see and hear his name called in the live draw on Dubai Duty Free Facebook page.
“I encourage everyone to participate in your promotion.”