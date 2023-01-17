Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, on Tuesday met with First Lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting that took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, Sheikha Latifa welcomed the First Lady who is accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his visit.

The meeting highlighted the strong partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea and ways to boost cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The meeting also highlighted the keenness of both countries to enhance their cultural and creative sectors.

Sheikha Latifa and the First Lady discussed Dubai’s thriving cultural and creative industry and the city’s leading position regionally as a cultural hub. The meeting also explored new avenues to enhance cultural and knowledge exchange between both countries in order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the cultural industry, as well as the aspirations of the UAE and the Republic of Korea in this area.

‘Solid partnerships’

Sheikha Latifa said that the meeting would contribute to strengthening global cooperation in the fields of culture and creativity. Dubai and the UAE are keen to build solid partnerships with other countries and benefit from their skills, knowledge and expertise in various fields, she said.

Sheikha Latifa stressed the importance of communication and cultural participation in enriching the creative sector and building a strong and sustainable infrastructure that supports Dubai’s vision to become the global capital of the creative economy.

As part of the visit, Sheikha Latifa and the First Lady toured the Museum of the Future, accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; and several members of the Korean delegation.

During the tour, First Lady Kim Keon Hee was briefed on the Museum of the Future’s unique design, its exceptional creativity and unprecedented architectural innovation, as well as its role in shaping the future.