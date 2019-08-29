Illustrative image Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The Ministry of Energy and Industry announced fuel prices for September. The prices include VAT.

The per-litre prices are Super 98 at Dh2.28, down from Dh2.37 last month and Special 95 at Dh2.16, a drop from Dh2.26 in August. E-Plus 91 will cost Dh2.08 in September (down from Dh2.18 in August). Diesel price has been fixed at Dh2.38, a decrease from Dh2.42 in August.

China and US tensions have put global markets in a state of volatility and while a recent update hints that China may 'break the wheel' and not retaliate to the latest US hike in tariffs. These tensions saw crude oil prices fall by at least 20 per cent since hitting highs in April.