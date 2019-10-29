The Ministry of Energy and Industry announces monthly prices in advance

The Ministry of Energy and Industry announced fuel prices for November. The prices include VAT.

The per-litre prices are Super 98 at Dh2.20, down from Dh2.24 last month and Special 95 at Dh2.09 at a drop from Dh2.12 in October. Diesel prices are at Dh2.38, a decrease from Dh2.41 in October.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. crude inventory data for more insight into oil demand trends, while concerns about economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Prices had risen sharply last week amid a decline in U.S. inventories and signs of an easing in the U.S.-China trade war, but worries on Monday about weaker economic growth offset hopes of a rise in oil demand even if trade talks progress.