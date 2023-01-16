Ras Al Khaimah: Billed as the largest event of its kind in the UAE, the 11th annual edition of Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF), taking place from February 3 to 28 will showcase distinct perspectives of creatives from around the world.
A key emphasis will be on the nature and cultural heritage of Ras Al Khaimah and its connection with preserving the environment for a sustainable future.
From culinary experiences to art exhibitions, the free-to-attend event aims to generate a hub of creativity in the historic pearl-industry village of Al Jazeera Al Hamra.
Established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAKFAF has become a cultural focal point of the emirate. RAKFAF seeks to nurture youth and the community’s love for art and strengthen the position of the emirate’s status as a centre for innovation and creativity.
Inspired by the region’s ‘Arabian Almond’, this year’s event celebrates the theme of ‘Nature’.
From art and heritage talks, pet-oriented events, thematic weekend programs, art workshops, musical performances, film screenings and much more, RAKFAF will be a platform that will engage the community through diverse cultural and creative programming. RAKFAF will include over 120 artists from 35 countries that will exhibit their creative work over the course of the festival.