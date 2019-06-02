Dubai: Landmark Group has been chosen as one of the first organisations in the UAE to receive the inaugural Sports Imprint Award for its decade-long Beat Diabetes initiative.

The award was presented by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The award is a joint initiative of the Dubai Sports Council and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a public entity organisation that runs social development programmes.

Receiving the award from the Crown Prince of Dubai, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO, Landmark Group, said: “We are deeply touched and very thankful to the leadership of the UAE, the Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, for such an honour …. The support we have received over the years from our partners and the participants in the Walk has been truly incredible.”