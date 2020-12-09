50 year old, participating in the draw since 15 years, bought four tickets this time

The winner being chosen in the latest DDF draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Kuwaiti national has won the mega Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, taking home $1 million. The draw was held on Wednesday, December 9, in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Jahaz Al Otaibi, 50, living in Riqqah, Kuwait, became the latest dollar millionaire in the Millennium Millionaire Series 344 with ticket number 4542, which he purchased online on November 12.

A father of six, Otaibi has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 15 years now. He bought four tickets for Series 344 and was thrilled to finally hit the jackpot.

“No words can describe what I’m feeling right now. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free, I can finally enjoy my retirement,” he said.

Otaibi is the second Kuwaiti national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for a luxury car and two motorbikes were also conducted.

Syrian expat from Abu Dhabi, Fateh Al Kej, 27, won the Bentley Bentayga V8 (Silver Storm) car, with ticket number 1474 in Finest Surprise Series 1762, which he purchased online on November 4.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for 27 years now, Al Kej works as an officer for Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company.

Indian expat based in Sharjah Piplodi Huseni Mahammad, 53, won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike with ticket number 0558 in Finest Surprise Series 432, which he purchased online on November 17.

A resident of Sharjah for 27 years now, Mahammad works as a medical laboratory technician for Rashid Hospital in Dubai and was surprised to receive a call from Dubai Duty Free regarding his win.

“This is really surprising; I didn’t expect to win,” he said.

Indian expat based in Dubai, Sanju Ellath, 38, won a BMW R 1250 RS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0721 in Finest Surprise Series 433, which he purchased on November 4 at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

A resident of Dubai for 13 years, Ellath has been participating at Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 10 years now and was elated to finally win.

“I’ve been buying tickets to your promotion for a very long time and it’s my first time to win this big in my entire life,” he said.