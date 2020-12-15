LG Electronics (LG) congratulates the UAE and the Republic of Korea on the milestone of 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Trade and investment have played a pivotal role in ensuring that both the UAE and the Republic of Korea continue to benefit from each other’s expertise and products. As a company with roots in the Republic of Korea, LG has played a pivotal role in enabling the country’s rapid growth. The company is equally proud to be contributing to the UAE’s development, empowering businesses, and consumers alike to experience the positive impact of technology.
Both countries share a rich history of recognising the power and potential of technology to help realise their ambitions. The UAE and the Republic of Korea have experienced rapid growth as a result of their bold commitments to championing innovation.
Today, these nations stand proud among the technological powerhouses of the world – leading by example with their levels of ingenuity.
LG is committed to not only advancing the availability of its product portfolio in the local marketplace, but also aligning with national priorities such as advancing infrastructure, upskilling the local workforce and reducing impact on the environment.
LG will continue to work alongside its network of local partners, making the very latest in cutting-edge technology available to an increasingly diverse audience. The company’s goal remains harnessing technology to create products and services, which create meaningful value and positive impact in the country.