King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital (KKESH) has announced that it has renewed its Stage 7 on the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s (HIMSS) Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM).

KKESH was the first hospital in the Middle East to obtain HIMSS Stage 7 and is now the first to renew the Stage 7 validation and achieve this prestigious global recognition for use of health informatics.

This designation indicates that the hospital is employing the highest level of clinical information technology and advanced safety features to provide excellent patient care, especially that the requirements have become even more rigorous since KKESH first achieved Stage 7 in 2016.

KKESH demonstrated significant quality of care and efficiency improvements following the implementation of InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system, which helped KKESH achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 in five months after deployment. The hospital then moved from Stage 6 to Stage 7 in less than two years.

TrakCare provided KKESH with a unified healthcare information system, consolidating all patient administration, financial, and clinical information in a single data repository with a common user interface, while also integrating KKESH’s other systems.

Dr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim AlRajhi, chief executive officer of KKESH, confirmed that this hospital's Stage 7 validation renewal is in line with the hospital’s leadership strategy to transform KKESH into a digital smart hospital, which can help achieve one of the goals of the Saudi 2030 vision of national digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

“The support and continuous communication with His Excellency the Minister of Health contributed to the hospital’s success in implementing many plans and programs, especially in the field of developing electronic services to obtain an accessible and more advanced service,” said Dr. AlRajhi. “The ongoing support from the health sector leadership is enabling us to overcome all obstacles and helping the healthcare sector in providing and developing its services to all our citizens,” added Dr. AlRajhi.

“Maintaining HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 proves that KKESH has become one of the pioneering hospitals for the use of advanced IT in the healthcare field, which reflects the vision and commitment of the hospital management to adopt the latest technology to provide world-class healthcare to the patients in the Kingdom. Achieving and renewing HIMSS Stage 7 places KKESH among the elite hospitals that have successfully deployed this advanced level of health informatics,” said Eman AlRajeabh, Health Information System Manager at KKESH.

Commenting on this global recognition, HIMSS Analytics Regional Director - EMEA, John Rayner said, “This is a great hospital absolutely committed to using technology to increase patient safety and the overall patient experience. To maintain this high standard over so many years, right up to the point of re-validation is real testimony to those responsible for developing, deploying and customising the TrakCare EPR from InterSystems.”