KhalifaSat provides images with specifications of the highest international standards

Grand Mosque Makkah from space during Eid Al Adha Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: An image of the Grand Mosque of Makkah was taken by KhalifaSat on the first day of Eid Al Adha during the Hajj pilgrimage of this year has been released.

KhalifaSat was fully developed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's facilities by Emirati engineers and was launched into space in October 2018.

It has five patents and seven space innovations making it the most advanced satellite of its category in the world.

KhalifaSat provides images with specifications that meet the highest international standards in space images.