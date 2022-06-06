Mombasa: The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Secondary and Technical School in Mombasa, Kenya, has been awarded the title of the best school in the Coast Province, ranking first this academic year.
The achievement is due to the significant efforts of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, which enabled the school to advance the education system in the Coast Province. The school was also ranked among the top 10 schools in Kenya.
High quality education
Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, highlighted his pride in this achievement, stressing the foundation’s keenness to support the school’s efforts to provide high quality education to its students. He pointed out that the foundation currently focuses on education as a key pillar of its global strategy. He affirmed his pride in the foundation’s role in shaping the minds of young generations and providing them with the support they need to become good citizens.
Basic life skills
Khamees Mohammed, Principal of the School, expressed his happiness at the achievement, which is the result of the significant efforts of teachers and schools, which are fully supported by the foundation. Since its establishment, the school has provided over 4,000 students with the basic life skills necessary for a competitive labour market.
In 1982, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan had laid the foundation stone of the school, which offers the Kenyan curriculum and is open to everyone without discrimination. It is now one of the leading Muslim schools in the country. The school’s staff comprises of 48 teachers and some 52 administrative staff.,