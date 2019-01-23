ABU DHABI: The Embassy of India in collaboration with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Apparel Group and Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG), Abu Dhabi will organise a khadi fashion show at Etihad Jumeirah Hotel, Abu Dhabi on January 26.
Two fashion designers — Sunaina Suneja from India and Feryal Al Bastaki from the UAE — will showcase their collections highlighting the opulent legacy of Indian textiles and Emirati designs.
Ambassador Navdeep Suri said that in view of increasing demand for khadi, a sustainable natural hand-spun fabric with zero carbon footprint, in the UAE, the embassy will facilitate meetings of KVIC which has been mandated by the Government of India to promote khadi and its products, with textile groups in UAE.
He said the khadi fashion show is being held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as he popularised khadi as a symbol of self-reliance and to promote the indigenous textile industry of India. He added that with khadi having a unique quality of being warm in winters and cool in summers, it is India’s gift to the world as a hand-woven luxury.
Chairman of KVIC V.K. Saxena said KVIC was happy to be part of khadi promotion in UAE, with which India enjoys deep cultural and civilisational links. Nilesh Ved, chairman, Apparel Group, said he was proud to use the nation’s fabric and contribute to khadi’s revival in the UAE.
Padmnabha Acharya, president, Indian Business & Professional Group, Abu Dhabi, said IBPG was honoured to promote khadi and to partner with the Embassy of India.