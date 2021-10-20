Dubai: An Indian expat in Dubai has been awarded the 10-year UAE Golden Visa for his Arabic language skills.
Naseem Hamza Ahmed, a Malayalee-Arabic linguist from the south Indian state of Kerala, was recognised for his proficiency in the Arabic language and translation expertise.
In addition to his written language skills, he was also given consideration for his ability to speak the Gulf dialect (Khaleeji Lahja) with ease.
Media specialist
Ahmed has earned a post-graduation qualification in Arabic and as well as a post-graduation diploma in journalism. He has held various bilingual positions in the UAE and other Gulf countries for more than two decades. He served as a media specialist for Dubai Municipality and also for Dubai Crown Prince H.H Sheikh Hamdan’s Office, as well as for the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.
Current role
Ahmed is currently the managing director at ‘Awesome’, a company that provides translation and Arabic language courses, as well as the editor-in-chief of the Arabic online newspaper Al Hindiya.
He has been active in various Arabic clubs in the UAE, presenting various topics and working on diverse initiatives for the promotion of the Arabic language.
Ahmed also had the opportunity to be the official Arabic media translator of Rahul Gandhi, Member of the Indian National Congress political party and Member of Parliament, India, during the latter’s visit to the UAE in January 2019.