most delivery services have added contactless delivery as an option you can choose while ordering Image Credit: John Cathrall/GN Focus

It is an annual tradition for dictionaries to select a word or an expression that best sums up the year. For 2019, Oxford Dictionary chose “climate emergency” as the Word of the Year, while Collins went with “climate strike”.

But for 2020, we can already see the words that are going to define the year. And probably topping that list is an expression that you have been bumping into multiple times a day — social distancing. It has not only changed everything you do outdoors, whether it is shopping or taking a stroll in the nearby park, it has also reached your home in the form of contactless delivery.

While the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, delivery services have seen a major surge in demand, as consumers prefer staying at home and ordering in instead of venturing out. Moreover, on March 16, the Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality issued a circular that listed mandatory requirements for food establishments, and called for a ramping up of home delivery services.

At Choithrams, we provide contactless delivery, while we take necessary precautionary health and safety measures, where our delivery staff wears a mask and gloves, and for the delivery vehicles, we follow stringent sanitisation protocols - Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams

The need for contactless delivery

While getting orders delivered to your home reduces the probability of coming in contact with any coronavirus carrier, it still has one chink in the armour — contact with the person delivering your order.

To eliminate that last hurdle, most delivery services have added contactless delivery as an option you can choose while ordering. How this is executed varies slightly from service to service, but the goal is the same — to keep a safe distance between you and the delivery person. And to guarantee this, most services have made prepaid or cashless payment mandatory while opting for contactless delivery.

In these trying times that require social distancing, a truly contactless delivery model is pertinent. Having essentials delivered home and being able to have cashless payment options at checkout is the safer alternative. - Arun Krishnan, COO-UAE, FreshtoHome

Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams, adds that contactless delivery helps to minimise or eliminate ‘hand to hand’ or physical touchpoints. It is a safer, hygienic, efficient method and is convenient for customers and delivery teams. “At Choithrams, we provide contactless delivery, while we take necessary precautionary health and safety measures, where our delivery staff wears a mask and gloves, and for the delivery vehicles, we follow stringent sanitisation protocols,” he says, while urging customers to use digital methods like paying online, as this eliminates cash handling by both the staff and customers.

How it works

After arriving with the order, the delivery person either calls you or clicks and sends a photo, to inform you that the order has been left outside your home. Services that still accept cash for contactless deliveries have introduced the additional step of the delivery person ringing the doorbell and then stepping back a few feet. You can check the order and leave cash for the delivery person to pick up after you close the door. Alternatively, the delivery person brings a mobile POS terminal, and customers can pay using the tap-and-go option with their debit, prepaid, or credit card.

The health, safety and comfort of our customers and employees is our number one priority. With social distancing playing centre stage in the ensuing COVID-19 environment, contactless delivery allows our customers to transact in an entirely contact-free manner and reduce the risk of the virus spread - Prapthi-Rai-Group QAQC Manager Barakat

Prapthi Rai, Group QA/QC Manager at Barakat, says, “The health, safety and comfort of our customers and employees is our number one priority. With social distancing playing centre stage in the ensuing COVID-19 environment, contactless delivery allows our customers to transact in an entirely contact-free manner and reduce the risk of the virus spread.” She adds that by applying social distancing guidelines and stringent hygiene monitoring procedures from farm to fork, customers can be sure of getting deliveries that are completely safe.