Five beat and filmed school bus attack while another two stepped in to avenge assault

Sharjah: Five children accused of beating and filming their assault on another child inside a school bus have been sent to a Juvenile Welfare Centre in Sharjah while they await trial — it was ruled by Kalba Public Prosecution on Thursday.

Four have been charged with beating and insulting the victim, while a fifth was charged with filming the assault and posting it on social media without the victim’s consent.

All five confessed but said they were provoked by the victim’s verbal abuse.

Two other teens with no connection to the victim have also been sent to the same centre after they attacked the culprits in the video after the clip went viral.

The incident came to light when the father of one of the accused from the first attack reported the revenge attack to police, after his son was admitted to hospital after receiving a beating.