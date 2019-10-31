Pakistani band says it’s "not contracted" for performance at the venue

Dubai: Popular Pakistani band Junoon on Wednesday told Gulf News it is “not contracted for performance in any [Global Village] concert or Global Village acts”.

An emailed statement sent to Gulf News follows an October 27 Gulf News online story that said Junoon was among the performers this season of Global Village.

This was announced during Global Village’s interaction with the press at its premises the same day.

However, Junoon told Gulf News on Wednesday that it has no deal for a Global Village show, “other than the concert in Dubai on Nov 29th with our long-standing partners Oberoi Middle East Events”.

Junoon added that it is “contracted to perform only one show in UAE on Nov 29, 2019 with OME”.

“As further confirmed, Junooon has only contracted for one commercial ticketed concert in Dubai with their UAE Event Promoter, Oberoi Middle East Events, on Nov-29-2019 @ Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Titled JUNOON RELOADED this event is under the patronage of Dubai Tourism, Dubai Calendar... We have heavily invested in marketing and media promotion of this event via Print, TV, Radio and Social media. Our comprehensive media campaign commenced on September 2019. This event, as emphatically stated in the official documents of Junoon, is the only event that Junoon has contracted for the UAE. They have no other contracted events with any other entity in UAE,” the statement added.