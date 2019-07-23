The legendary Sufi rock stars are all set to conquer the hearts of music fans again

Junoon performing at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in January 2019. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Pakistan’s iconic Sufi band Junoon will return to Dubai on November 29 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium at 9pm, after their historic reunion tour in the UAE in the beginning of 2019.

“We decided to bring Junoon back in Dubai after 11 months of their International premiere in Dubai on the unprecedented demand from the Junoonis from all over the world, to rock to the immortal melodies, once again, to their all time favourites,” said Naresh Oberoi, chairman of Oberoi Middle East Events.

Junoon is riding high on the popularity wave, especially Salman Ahmad — producer and band leader — who is currently in Washington DC after his momentous show at the Capital One Arena as a part of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s welcome address.

After his performance on July 21, Ahmad said his long cherished dream had just come true.

“As a Pakistani teenager growing up in the USA, I used to imagine myself onstage in a big US Arena playing music to spread unity and love like the Beatles & Bruce Springsteen… PM Imran Khan’s team called to ask me to play for close to 30,000 singing, chanting Junoonis in the heart of Washington DC. It was a historic occasion and Junoon’s music of hope and friendship was the soundtrack to a Pakistan-America summit,” said Ahmad in a statement.

Junoon is known for their Sufi rock anthems including ‘Sayonee’ and ‘Azadi’.