Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced that John Kerry, the former US secretary of state, will be attending the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where he will be speaking about his memoir.
The book — Every Day is Extra — which will be available for sale at the fair, details US relations with a number of major powers and neighbouring countries, in addition to the Middle East. It highlights Kerry’s efforts against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the fight against extremism, challenges within the humanitarian sphere and the battle against climate change.
50countries will be participating in the book fair
Kerry will conduct an intimate ‘in conversation’ session on the main stage on the opening day of the fair, where audiences will have the chance to learn more about the life of a man who also served as a Marine officer during the Vietnam War before becoming a seasoned and influential politician.
“We are honoured to open this year’s Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in the presence of a former US Secretary of State. This is not an everyday occurrence,” said Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.
“His participation underscores the importance and respect that Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has both regionally and internationally. Mr. Kerry has played a key role in the shaping of global events and in his session he will share with us what I am sure will be his fascinating, insightful and inspirational thoughts,” he added.
The 29th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will run from April 24-30 and will host over 1,000 publishers from more than 50 countries, showcasing more than 500,000 books. India will be featured as this year’s official Guest of Honour at the event.