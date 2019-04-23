Former US Secretary of State will speak about his memoir Every Day is Extra

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced that John Kerry, the former US secretary of state, will be attending the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where he will be speaking about his memoir.

The book — Every Day is Extra — which will be available for sale at the fair, details US relations with a number of major powers and neighbouring countries, in addition to the Middle East. It highlights Kerry’s efforts against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the fight against extremism, challenges within the humanitarian sphere and the battle against climate change.

50 countries will be participating in the book fair

Kerry will conduct an intimate ‘in conversation’ session on the main stage on the opening day of the fair, where audiences will have the chance to learn more about the life of a man who also served as a Marine officer during the Vietnam War before becoming a seasoned and influential politician.

“We are honoured to open this year’s Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in the presence of a former US Secretary of State. This is not an everyday occurrence,” said Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

“His participation underscores the importance and respect that Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has both regionally and internationally. Mr. Kerry has played a key role in the shaping of global events and in his session he will share with us what I am sure will be his fascinating, insightful and inspirational thoughts,” he added.