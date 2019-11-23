Dubai: Domestic workers who are 60 years and above will be allowed to have their contract renewed, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced on Saturday.

However, the contract renewal will be subject to three conditions. First, the worker should be physically fit which must be proved by a medical certificate issued by relevant government authorities. Second, the employer should bear the actual financial cost of the worker’s medical treatment in the UAE, and finally, an approval must be obtained from relevant bodies, allowing the continuation of the worker’s residency visa in the UAE.

Khalil Khoury, the ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Work Affairs, said: “The move comes in line with the ministry’s efforts to meet growing needs of employers and families, who wish to keep household workers who have served for long years and believe that their services are not affected by their age.

“The renewal of contracts can be processed as per procedures in place to renew contracts, except for workers and sailors, who require special approval from the ministry besides the three conditions. The new work permits for 60-plus domestic workers shall only be issued to those who are already hired in the UAE and have their employment contracts expired for a period not later than three months” Khoury added.

Who is covered under the new rule?

Housemaid, private sailor, watchman, security guard, household shepherd, family chauffeur, parking valet worker, household horse groomer, household falcon caretaker and trainer, domestic labourer, housekeeper, private coach, private teacher, babysitter/nanny, household farmer, gardener, private nurse, private PRO, private agriculture engineer and cook.

Tadbeer packages

Tadbeer service centres provide all services associated with the employment of domestic workers, including opening a file for customers, issuing, renewing and cancelling work permits and contracts, receiving and withdrawing reports of interruption, processing all procedures related to the employment of domestic workers such as medical examination, health insurance, ID and residency visas.

Tadbeer offers its services through four packages with specific price caps for each package:

* Traditional package: Hiring a worker from outside UAE for two years

* Temporary package: Provides a domestic worker under Tadbeer sponsorship, will not be allowed to be transferred as resident workers for their employers

* Test package: Provides a domestic worker for six months, after which the worker is allowed to be transferred with the consent of the concerned parties

* Flexible package: Provides a domestic worker under Tadbeer sponsorship for work on (hourly, daily, weekly, monthly basis etc.)

The smart app Tadbeer allows users to view service centres in terms of name, location, contact details and official working hours. It also allows users to search for available domestic workers according to their nationalities and review their CVs, professional skills and practical experience. In addition, users can submit applications for contracting domestic workers, conduct interviews with them in the service center, access a number of awareness materials and other services.

The app has several features such as receiving alerts and responding to inquiries regarding the procedures and regulations observed in Tadbeer service centers through live chat.