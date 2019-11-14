Fans created imaginative montages for the Crown Prince of Dubai to celebrate his birthday

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Well-wishers in the UAE took to social networking sites on Wednesday to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council,

Sheikh Hamdan, who is fondly known as Fazza, turned 37 on November 14, and fans of the Crown Prince did not fall short when it came to innovative greeting cards.

A female social media user, who calls herself 3ayoon Alhoor, posted a montage of Sheikh Hamdan that showed how the dashing member of Dubai’s ruling family grew up from a young boy to the accomplished man he is today.

“Happy Birthday fazza. Congratulations from the heart, which is full of love, on the anniversary of the birth of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. May God protect him."

Sheikh Hamdan has a strong following on social media, especially on Instagram with more than 8.7 million followers.

One of the most popular UAE fan groups dedicated to the Dubai Crown Prince also posted a heartwarming message, as they wished Sheikh Hamdan good health and a prosperous life.