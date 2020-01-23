Rain in Fujairah Image Credit: National Center of Meterology

It is raining in some parts of the UAE. An official from the National Center of Meteorology told Gulf News: "Rains are expected to continue till January 27."

The NCM also shared videos of rain in Fujairah:

Tonight, heavy rainfall is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the country, especially in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Dhaid and Jebel Jais. Coastal and island regions are also expected to receive rainfall.

As alerted by the NCM, dust enveloped many parts of the country, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty weather is expected to continue till 6pm on Thursday.

The NCM has also confirmed that depending on cloud activity, cloud seeding flights that are on standby will be dispatched. As of 5:15pm, no cloud seeding was done.