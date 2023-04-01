Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) issued a fresh reminder about the 45-ton weight limit for heavy vehicles and their loads on the Dubai-Al Ain Tahnoun bin Mohammed (E66).
The public transport regulator, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the weight limit is applicable in both directions, and that fines will be imposed on violators. The Smart Gates on the road flag non-compliant vehicles, in accordance with Abu Dhabi’s Freight Transport Regulations.
Awareness efforts
The ITC has recently launched an awareness campaigned targeting heavy vehicle owners and drivers. The campaign aims to encourage compliance ahead of new fines that will coon come into force.
The authority has also urged drivers and operators to submit any grievances regarding the regulation and its implementation through the TAMM platform for integrated government services. Grievances can be submitted within 60 days of the incidecent.
Road safety
The emirate’s Freight Transport Regulation aims to organise and monitor land freight transport activities in the emirate in a bid to enhance road safety, and maintain the condition and sustainability of road infrastructure.