UAE IRAN NUCLEAR
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, met today, in the presence of His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, during his visit to the UAE. Image Credit: WAM
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, and Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today met Ali Baghreri-Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and “emphasized the importance of strengthening them,” based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect.

They also stressed the importance of working together to achieve further stability and prosperity in the region and ways to develop economic and trade relations.

The meeting also touched on regional and international developments of common interest.