Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, and Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today met Ali Baghreri-Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and “emphasized the importance of strengthening them,” based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect.
They also stressed the importance of working together to achieve further stability and prosperity in the region and ways to develop economic and trade relations.
The meeting also touched on regional and international developments of common interest.