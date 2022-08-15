Dubai: The Indonesian Consulate General in Dubai is organising a blood donation campaign as part of the celebration of the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17.
The Indonesian missions in the UAE will also have flag hoisting ceremonies and activities at the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Indonesian Consulate in Dubai that day.
“All Indonesians around the world will celebrate the Independence Day with joy as we keep the spirit of solidarity always high,” Indonesian Consul General K. Candra Negara told Gulf News, adding: “As part of our celebration, we will be having a blood donation campaign at the Consulate premises from 4 to 8pm on Wednesday, in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority.”
“I am pleased to invite my fellow Indonesians and Dubaians to join us in the event and be part of this initiative dubbed, ‘Every drop saves live’, Negara continued.
In Abu Dhabi, an official from the Indonesian Embassy said there will be a food festival called ‘Indonesia Spice Up the World’ at Lulu Mushrif and free screening of classic and award-winning Indonesian films at Manarat Al Saadiyat. There will also be sports intra-murals to celebrate the national day.
Red and white
Indonesian missions in the UAE will be decorated in the national colours of red and white and attendees will come in their national costume. Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis and Negara will be delivering speeches and patriotic messages, recollecting the sacrifices of their forefathers that culminated in the proclamation of Indonesian independence from Dutch colonial rule on August 17, 1945.