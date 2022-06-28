Dubai: Symptoms and the long-term impact of COVID-19 will be dealt with at length at a medical conference in Dubai on July 2 and 3.
The International Indo-Arab Conference of Medicine 2022 (IIACM-2022), organised by MEDCON in association with Right Health Group, will be held under the theme “Current Trends in Medicine,” Dr. Sanjay Paithankar, managing director of Right Health Group, announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
“A lot of changes have happened in the disease pattern, the management and approach of the people towards the disease,” Dr Paithankar said, explaining the reason behind the focus on COVID-19.
“After two years, we are in a position to know how to diagnose, how to treat and also very importantly, how to prevent COVID-19. All the three aspects will be covered. The fourth new aspect, which we have found very interesting and important for all the medical fraternity, is the long term effects of COVID-19.”
CME programme
“This will be the first in-person CME (Continuous Medical Education) programme ever since the pandemic started. We are also livestreaming the sessions for doctors who are unable to make it physically to the venue at Hotel Dusit Thani,” said Dr Paithankar.
Supported by the Indian missions in the UAE, the conference will see the participation of healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs from the UAE, India, Oman, other GCC countries and Bangladesh, said Dr. Sunil Manjarekar, president of GMBF Global (Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum).
An exhibition running in parallel will see 12 exhibitors, including leading pharma companies.
Launched in 1993 as a group of clinics, Right Health Group that provides subsidised healthcare services for workers and low-income families now has 30 clinics, 28 pharmacies and two diagnostic centres and one drug store. The group is also running three PCR testing centres that offer COVID-19 PCR tests for Dh69-Dh79, Dr Paithankar said.
He added that the group caters to several patients with financial constraints.