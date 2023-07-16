1. Emirates’ 1985 crew member now trains new recruits
Bilal Tahboub was a cabin crew member on the airline’s maiden flight from Dubai to Karachi
2. From a pay of Dh4k, expat’s 5 start-ups now make Dh100m
Residing in Dubai for over 25 years, 48-year-old Indian started his first business in 2003
3. India’s IIT-Delhi to set up first international campus in Abu Dhabi with ADEK
The IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is set to launch its academic programmes in January 2024
4. Fund your UAE start-up without loans: Here's how
UAE business owners, experts show how entrepreneurship can be attainable to anyone
5. Kuwait announces new guidelines for 2024 Hajj season
Efforts to curb high prices; Ministry of Awqaf to announce cost reduction mechanism soon