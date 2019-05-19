PCT Humanity’s record-breaking iftar line in Abu Dhabi was a kilometre in length. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A charity organisation run by an Indian expat in Dubai set a new Guinness World Record for “Longest Line of Hunger Relief Package” in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Joginder Singh Salaris, founder of PCT Humanity, said in a press release that the effort was in continuation to the vegetarian iftar held daily at the premises of his company Pehal International, Dubai Industrial Park.

“This is an incredible moment for all of us in the long journey of transforming lives of people and bringing smiles to them. Besides the record, our main aim is to feed people pure vegetarian food to stay healthy and fit and also save animals. We are glad people are joining us in spreading this message.”

Adjudicated by Douglas Palau, the attempt saw iftar meals containing seven items spread in a line without keeping any gap between the packages for a kilometre.