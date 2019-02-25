Duba: Balvir Singh, an Indian worker in Dubai, has won a McLaren 570S Spider from du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, EITC) for just renewing the registration of his mobile number.
In line with the UAE Registration Policy, the telco invited customers with expired ID registrations to renew the registration of their numbers before January 31 to avoid their services being cut-off.
The stating price for the car in the UAE Dh760,000 (about $206,914).
Balvir Singh received the luxury McLaren supercar prize on Monday with much enthusiasm. “Thanks to du, this unexpected prize has improved the future of my life and also the lives of my friends and family,” he said.
“It is truly life changing and I am blessed and overwhelmed at the opportunities this has provided me. I have been in the UAE since the last ten years and will continue to be here. I thank du for making my life beautiful.”
All customers who renewed the ID registration before that period entered the draw to win the luxury car.
“At du, we strive to spread happiness and joy amongst our customers. And, this is a testament to what we are trying to achieve. We congratulate Balvir on winning this prize and encourage our customers to partake in our upcoming competitions,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO – Telco, EITC .
du customers can easily renew the registration of their number online or via the du app to avoid having their line suspended. They can also check their ID registration status by sending an SMS to 6664 with message ‘Status’.