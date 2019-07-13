Mohammad Shahid sang his way to the top in ‘Colors Ka Sartaj’ grand finale in Dubai

JJ with all 3 winners (L-R) Mohammed Shahid, Rodel Francisco, Kamal Rai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian blue-collar worker in the UAE was on Friday awarded Dh10,000 for winning the ‘Colors Ka Sartaj’ talent hunt contest in Dubai.

Mohammad Shahid from the Indian state of Bihar won the hearts of the judges and the audience with his singing performance featuring the hit Bollywood single ‘Lagan Lagan Lag Gai Hai’, from the 2003 Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam.

The winners of the second edition of ‘Colors Ka Sartaj’ were announced at a ceremony on Friday in Dubai. The grand finale, held at the Dulsco Village Arena in Al Quoz, saw top 15 participants compete for the title. The talent hunt caters specifically to the labour workforce in the UAE. It tests their talents in categories ranging from music, dance, singing, acting, stand-up comedy and mimicry, among others.

The competition started with two rounds of auditions held last month, after which the finalists were selected to compete in the grand finale.

Rodel Francisco, an artist from Philippines, took the first runner-up prize of Dh5,000 for his performance of the hit Bollywood number Tum Hi Ho.

Kamal Rai from Nepal grabbed the second runner-up spot for his dance performance that depicted the struggle of a labour worker in the UAE. He was awarded a cash prize of Dh2,000.

Launched by IndiaCast in 2018, ‘Colors Ka Sartaj’ Season 2 saw participation from more than 600 labour workers from more than 60 labour accommodations across the UAE. Popular Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey judged the participants in the grand finale.