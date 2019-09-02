Dubai: A woman in India has approached the authorities there to do a DNA test to prove her biological relationship with her son since he doesn’t have any documents to prove his nationality for his deportation from a UAE jail.

In an appeal to India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, Fatima from Hyderabad in the south Indian state of Telangana said her son Mohammed Sameer was arrested by Ajman Police on June 20, 2018.

She stated that he was in an Ajman jail and the UAE authorities wanted to deport him to India. “As he doesn’t have any document to show him as my son, he is languishing in the jail.”

Fatima from Hyderabad in India holds a photo of her son Mohammad Sami while appealing for help to deport him to India after establishing his nationality through a DNA matching test. Image Credit: Twitter

She claimed that she could not travel to the UAE as she faces an entry ban after going back home.

“I will be thankful to you if you kindly ask the Indian authorities in the UAE to have a DNA test of me and my son to establish him as my son and bring him back to India,” she said in the appeal posted on Twitter by Amjed Ullah Khan, a politician in Hyderabad.

In the letter, Fatima claimed that she was married to an Emirati aged 80 years when she was 15 years old and she got married again to another Emirati after her first husband died three years later.

Born at home

She said she had six children of whom two were born at home and four at the hospital. According to her, Mohammed Sameer was born on October 5, 1989 at their home in Sharjah.

She claimed that she and her children were under solitary confinement due to the pressure from another wife of her husband.

Following her husband’s death in 2004, Fatima claimed his second wife took all documents of her family and threw them out of the house.

After spending years with support from some relatives and others, Fatima sought the help of Indian authorities and returned home in 2013 on a temporary passport (an emergency exit certificate, a one-way travel document issued to those without a valid passport).

She said she left behind all children who continued to live illegally without valid documents.

According to sources, Sameer was arrested for being an illegal in the UAE.

Consulate’s response

Indian Consulate replied to Fatima on Twitter stating that the mission was working on the case and would update the family.

Speaking to Gulf News, Consul General of India in Dubai, said: “We do not have any problem if someone wants to establish a claim about nationality by doing a DNA test. However, in this case since he is in jail, we will have to approach the local authorities to facilitate the test.”

He said the procedure usually takes several weeks and is likely to take a longer time in this case. “It will be a time-consuming process because of logistical difficulties in getting the samples and coordination with the local authorities to match them.”