Colleagues mourn death of mum of two who died along with her mother in Kerala accident

Al Ain: Friends, former colleagues and her employer are mourning the death of an Indian woman who died along with her mother in an accident in India a week after she left the UAE for good.

Condolences have poured in for Nisha Hussain, 39, who was killed after the scooter she was riding was hit by a truck in her hometown in the South Indian state of Kerala on July 13.

Hussain’s mother Nadira, 64, who was riding pillion, died on the spot while Hussain succumbed to her injuries in a hospital. Tragedy struck the family exactly a week after Hussain left Al Ain for good, her former colleagues told Gulf News.

A mother of two boys, Hussain, who was partly raised in the UAE, had come back to the country last year and worked as an administrative assistant at Sunflower Nursery in Al Ain.

K.K. Ashraf, managing director of Creative Education Services, a group that runs schools and nurseries in the UAE and India, said Hussain had been working with the same group for seven years.

“I had hired her as the admission counsellor at our international school called Aura Global School in Kodungallur. She had studied in Dubai and had good command over English.”

“She was a very dedicated and committed staff. She was loved by everyone in the school. She was very nice with the students’ parents and ensured smooth admission. She wanted to get a better job and I gave her a job in our nursery here.”

Ashraf said the news about the double death in the family shocked the whole town back home and also Hussain’s former colleagues in Al Ain and Kerala.

Shattered dreams

“She wanted to have a better future here and wanted to bring her sons here later. But, she was missing her children and wanted to go back as her elder son is in grade 10. When she again requested me for a job back home I told our school to readmit her. She had met the principal last week and she was supposed to join the school yesterday, on July 15.”

Ashraf said he rescheduled his Kerala trip planned for later this month to Wednesday to visit Hussain’s family and find out how to support them.

Wishal Sahil, a Pakistani employee of the Sunflower Nursery, said all colleagues were in deep shock after hearing about Hussain’s death.

“Our colleagues are there in Kerala on vacation. Someone is from her place. When we got the message, it was a very shocking news for all of us. She was a very nice person, a very hard worker,” Sahil said.

Mai Ghannam, a Palestinian receptionist with the nursery, said: “I am still very sad. I keep thinking about her. She was very beautiful and a lovely person. We are missing her a lot.”

Thousands of women also posted their condolence messages on a Facebook group of Malayalee mothers (MMME) in which Hussain was also a member.