Dubai: An Indian sales manager in Dubai today won $1 million (around Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.
Rahul Vinod Anand, 36, hailing from Mumbai, won the jackpot after his ticket number 0099 was picked from the series 406. “I have been buying DDF tickets without fail since series 224. I finally won $1 million this time in the series 406,” said Anand.
“The plan is to invest the money and put it to good use. I want to buy some properties in order to lease them so I can earn a return on investment. I want to secure my child’s future and contribute to good causes. This win means a lot to me and my family.”
Anand, who has a daughter, said he purchased his ticket online on November 1.
The sales manager for a real estate company, who has been a resident of Dubai for 12 years, became the 199th Indian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
Other winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
An Indian school teacher in Fujairah, Akanksha Kamat, 27, won a BMW 760Li xDrive car, with ticket 0675 in Finest Surprise Series 1822, which she purchased online on November 9.
A resident of Fujairah for three years now, Kamat, who works for English School of Kalba in Fujairah, said she bought two tickets for Series 1822.
“This came as a blessing, as I was looking forward to buying a new car. I’m so grateful for this win,” she said.
Pakistani national Qaisir Ayoub, who lives in Iraq, won a BMW R nineT motorbike, with ticket number 0470 in Finest Surprise Series 520, which he purchased on October 31 at the airport on his way to Iraq.
Another Pakistani, Ali Haider, 44, based in Bhalwal, Pakistan, won an Indian Scout motorbike, with ticket 0039 in Finest Surprise Series 521, which he purchased on November 11 on his way to Islamabad. Haider is a father of four and works as a goldsmith.