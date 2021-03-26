Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a personal message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing away of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted a copy of the message of condolences on Friday.
Modi said: “Your Highness, it is with profound sadness that I learned about the passing away of your brother… On behalf of the Government and people of India, I wish to convey my profound condolences to Your Highness, the Al Maktoum Family and the friendly people of the UAE. We pray to the Almighty to give you strength and fortitude to bear this personal loss.”
“The people of India join their UAE brothers and sisters in mourning the loss of a committed leader. The Indian community in Dubai will always remember the special kindness and affection they received from His Highness (Sheikh Hamdan). Please accept, Your Highness, the assurance of my highest consideration,” added Modi’s letter to Sheikh Mohammed.