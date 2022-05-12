Dubai: An Indian politician who came to UAE on holidays with his family, passed away in Dubai.
Ramesh Kondiram Latke, 52, a Shiv Sena politician from Mumbai died of heart attack in Dubai. He was on holidays with his wife and two children when the late politician succumbed to the fatal attack.
Latke was a member of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He represented Andheri East Vidhan Sabha constituency of Mumbai, Maharashtra as a member of Shiv Sena.
The Consulate General of India issued a death certificate which confirmed Lattke died of a heart attack on May 11.
The Consulate General of India Dubai also issued a no objection certificate for the body of the late politician to be repatriated home to Mumbai. Dubai- based social worker Naseer Vatanappally said all arrangements have been made to repatriate the politician’s body to Mumbai on Thursday May 12. The late politician’s son will accompany the body. Latke’s wife and daughter left earlier in the day on Thursday to Mumbai.