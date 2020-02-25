Visa and attestation services also available on February 28

Indian passport Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be providing Indian passport renewal, visa, attestation and other services at Ruwais in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on February 28.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the services will be available at the Al Yash No.1 guest house at Ruwais Housing (2nd floor conference room) between 10am and 4pm.

It said the last token will be issued at 3pm.

It urged the public in Ruwais to make the maximum use of the service that is being provided at their doorstep. Ruwais is a town located some 240km west of Abu Dhabi city in the western region of the emirate.

Contact details

Further details about the serivice are available on the Indian Embassy website http://www.indembassyuae.gov.in