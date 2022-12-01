Dubai: A 34-year-old Indian teacher, a Pakistani national based in Saudi Arabia, and a Filipino living in Sharjah are the latest lucky winners of Dh100,000 each during the Super Saturday Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.
No one won the Dh10 million grand prize and the Dh1 million second prize was claimed by 9 winners, who took home Dh111,000 each.
Farasha, who is originally from India, said she plans to travel with her family to her hometown for vacation and upon returning to the UAE, she will be considering starting a business in interior and maintenance work.
Saudi Arabia-based Feroz, 43, who is from Pakistan, is very happy with the win. He said: “I have been constantly participating in almost every draw. Up until last week, most of my repeated wins were the third prize of Dh350. Never have I imagined that the latest 104th draw would be so generous with me.”
Filipino expat, John Paul, 39, for his part, is planning a piece of land in the Philippines. He said: “I would like to buy a plot of land in my home country, so one day, I can build my house on it.”
Water donation
Meanwhile, Mahzooz partnered with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in donating 500,000 water bottles and Dh25,000 to help the flood victims in Pakistan.
Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz, said: “Homes were destroyed, schools have been wiped out and water systems have been severely damaged. By providing water bottles, the affected families can now have access to safe drinking water, minimising the possibilities of waterborne infections.”