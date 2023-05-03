Dubai: Mahzooz, a weekly draw in the UAE, has named a new millionaire at its 126th draw held last Saturday..
Sumair, a 36-year-old Indian expat who lives in Qatar, is Mahzooz’s 41st millionaire and the recipient of the weekly prize of Dh1 million.
Working at an offshore oil rig, the oil and gas supervisor is out in the sea for six weeks at a time. He will visit the UAE to receive his cheque in the next 10 days.
The same draws saw a total of 41 lucky winners sharing the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh4,878 each and 1,379 other winners matching three out of five numbers to receive Dh250 each.