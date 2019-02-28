Dubai: A generous Indian couple who won a brand new Audi A4 this week will not forget to share the blessing with their newspaper delivery man who was instrumental in their winning at Gulf News’ ‘It All Adds Up’ mega subscription promotion.
Haresh and Rashmi Ahuja will be driving home the third and final German sedan raffled off by Gulf News last week for its existing and new subscribers.
The exclusive offer gives subscribers a chance to win a fully-furnished brand-new apartment, savings worth hundreds of dirhams in vouchers, and a million air miles from Etihad.
Haresh and Rashmi have been Gulf News subscribers for more than two decades since settling in the UAE. Though they know about the promotions scheme, not once did they think they would win.
“We’ve been Gulf News customers for the past 21 years. I think all the 20 years have been paid now,” Haresh, a businessman, 65, told Gulf News in jest.
The couple, however, does not want to enjoy the blessing all by themselves. They wish to give a small token to Talwar, the Nepali expatriate who delivers the newspaper to them daily.
“I have to call him and give him a small reward also because he is the one who’s instrumental in telling my wife, ‘Why don’t you subscribe now? There’s a draw that’s going to happen.’ And it happened. So at least, we want to let him be part of the celebration,” Haresh said.
Rashmi, 59, a homemaker, agreed. She could have subscribed online but due to Talwar’s persistence, she subscribed and paid him in cash so she also could help him meet his targets.
“He’s a very very punctual person and we have no problem at all. He’s very courteous. He did insist that we subscribe on that day because there was a draw happening the next day, so he said if you pay for the subscription now, your name will go in the draw.”
Asked what they would do with their prize, the couple said they would keep it. They shared the good news with their family and everyone was surprised. But their son’s reaction was priceless, Rashmi said.
“My son works for Audi in Germany and drives an Audi for himself. He said, ‘Oh god, I’m paying so much on instalments every month. How did you get a car for free?” Rashmi said. “That is pure good luck. God has been kind,” she added.
Shamim Valappil, District Manager at GN — Distribution in Gulf News, said more prizes are up for grabs in the coming weeks.
“Three Audi A4 cars have now been given away to three lucky Gulf News subscribers. In the run up to the grand draw of a fully furnished apartment in April, 4 more subscribers stand to win Etihad Guest Miles in 4 weekly draws in March,” Valappil said.
“Readers who are still to renew their subscription or are undecided to subscribe to the Gulf News, should do so at the earliest to get the most chances to win.”
It all Adds Up: Mega Raffles
Gulf News is giving away 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles through 4 weekly draws: March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Every week one lucky subscriber will win 250,000 Etihad Miles. All subscribers who have subscribed until March 2 will be entitled to win this in the first draw on March 3. The Grand Draw, slated for April 10, 2019, will give one lucky subscriber keys to a fully-furnished, brand-new one-bedroom apartment by Damac.
Huge savings
Savings of Dh500 in vouchers or discounts, including two vouchers (worth Dh50 each) for Nando’s; Dh200 voucher for VLCC; Dh100 off on selected products of Omron; and Dh100 off on Zomato Gold Membership.
To Subscribe: Visit store.gulfnews.com, call 600 587234, or email circ@gulfnews.com