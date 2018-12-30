Ras Al Khaimah: An Indian man on Saturday night flew home with the cremation ashes of his son who was found dead at Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais more than four months ago.
Chitta Ramamurthy, a retired telecom employee from Hyderabad, came over to the UAE on Sunday to cremate his son Chitta Srinivas after a long wait for the completion of legal formalities.
Srinivas, 38, who came to the UAE in 2013, was the technical manager of IT department at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. He disappeared from his shared accommodation in Abu Dhabi on August 4, Ramamurthy and a social worker who assisted him with legal formalities said.
On August 22, Ras Al Khaimah police found the partially decomposed body of Srinivas from a deserted area in Jebel Jais, they said.
“We don’t know how he reached there and how he died. But police later confirmed that it was a natural death,” said Pushpan Govindan, a social worker with the Indian Relief Committee (IRC) in Ras Al Khaimah.
Following this, Ramamurthy had visited the UAE to repatriate the body kept at Saif Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
Since the investigation was not complete, he sought the help of the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the IRC and authorised Govindan to do the paper works for completing the legal formalities on behalf of the family.
Due to various legal procedures, including forensic tests, it took more than four months for the investigation procedures and other legal formalities to be completed for releasing the body.
On Wednesday, the body of Srinivas was cremated at the Sharjah Indian Association’s crematorium.
Ramamurthy and his brother Chitta Venkateswarlu, who came over for the cremation, completed the procedures for flying the ashes of Srinivas at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday.
Though he did not suspect any foul play in the death of his son, who was said to have been depressed, the elderly father said he had no clear answers about it.
Thanking the social worker and the authorities, he hoped that the end of service benefits of Srinivas will be released without further delay so that his family, including wife and two children can be supported.
“They had shifted from Abu Dhabi one year ago for children’s education back home. They are now living with my son’s in-laws in Nizamabad,” said Ramamurthy, who has another daughter living in Canada.