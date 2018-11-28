Shiba Fathima, grade 2 student of Gulf Asian School in Sharjah, died on Wednesday morning at a Dubai hospital in Al Nahda and was buried at the Al Quoz graveyard in the evening.
Nasreen Banu, the principal of the school, told Gulf News: “Fathima fell ill and did not come to school for two days. She was under treatment by a local doctor but was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday morning when her condition deteriorated.”
Hospital sources confirmed that Fathima’s parents brought her to the emergency room at 10am on Tuesday with acute symptoms and she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit within an hour. She died at 12.32pm. Her death certificate lists the cause of death as sepsis, Hepatitis and acute gastroenteritis.
She died less than three hours after admission.
In the meanwhile, the school has issued a precautionary health advisory to all parents.