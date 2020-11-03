Abu Dhabi: Indian national Nobin Mathew from Kuwait is the winner of the Dh15 million Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi today. His ticket number was 254806.
Mathew, 38, working as a supervisor a for a spare parts company, said the news is yet to sink in, but was ecstatic with the jackpot win.
Mathew who earns a monthly salary of Dh7,100 said the win is huge and it will be used for all the right purposes.
Big Ticket host Richard pleasantly surprised Mathew by ringing him up and informing him of the win. When asked if he was watching the Big Ticket draw, Mathew said no. But he was elated to hear of his win.
Mathew has been a resident of Kuwait since 2007. He has been raised in the Gulf and his parents worked in Oman previously. “I used to visit Dubai during my summer vacation when we lived in Muscat,” he told Gulf News in a telephone interview.
Mathew lives in Kuwait with his dietician wife and five-year-old son.