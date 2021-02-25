Dubai: Family and friends of a 15-year-old Indian girl, Harini Karani, have sought help to find her after she went missing following a morning walk in Dubai on Thursday.
Harini’s father Bharath confirmed to Gulf News that the girl was missing. He said the police have been informed but a formal case is yet to be registered as it is takes due course after a missing report is filed.
“But no leads yet,” he told Gulf News around 8.30pm on Thursday.
Gulf News has reached out to the police for a comment.
Harini's aunt Prerena earlier said the family sought help from the public to find her niece.
She said Harini is around 5.5ft tall with long, curly, dark hair. She wears glasses and was in a black T-shirt/hoodie with black leggings.
Harini was not in her sneakers but in Birkenstock’s sandals, which meant she had only planned to go out for a short walk. She was without her phone.
Harini is a student of a British curriculum school in Al Barsha, the aunt said.
Anyone who has seen her has been requested to immediately report to the police.
Harini went for her early morning walk in Umm Suqeim area as usual between 6.30am and 7am and has not been seen since, a social media post by a family friend said.
“Her family has appealed to anyone in the area between Al Manara Street and Al Thanya Street, between Al Wasl Road and Beach Road who was up and about this morning.”