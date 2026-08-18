Court gives Centre three weeks to finalise airfare rules, long-standing concern of NRIs
Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE and Gulf countries have welcomed the Indian Supreme Court’s move to regulate airfares, expressing hope that the initiative will finally ease the financial strain that comes with high-priced tickets to and from India.
The Supreme Court heard the matter on Monday, August 17, and looked at draft rules the government had drawn up to tackle the issue. Judges gave the Centre three weeks to finalise these rules and bring them back to court.
The community group Pravasi Legal Cell (PLC), which has been closely involved in pursuing the matter, said the development marks a significant step towards protecting the interests of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), migrant workers and the wider expatriate community.
As per court documents seen by Gulf News, the case relates to W.P.(C) No. 1124/2025 – S. Laxminarayanan vs Union of India and others.
The petition was filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who has called for an independent regulator to bring transparency and protect passengers across India's civil aviation sector. The petition also sought clear guidelines to check the "unpredictable" swings in airfare and extra charges imposed by private airlines.
The Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik placed the government's draft rules before the bench in a sealed envelope. The envelope was opened in court, and the judges reviewed the rules before returning them to Kaushik, who then sought three weeks to have the rules finalised.
The court granted the request, and the matter will be heard again on September 7.
PLC, led by Global President Adv. Jose Abraham, has been pursuing the issue of high and unregulated airfares alongside other concerns affecting Indians abroad.
The organisation, which describes itself as a group of retired judges, advocates, social activists and inspired citizens of India dedicated towards empowering people with the power of law, has worked closely with the lead petitioner throughout the case and advocate Jose is among the respondents representing various community organisations.
TN Krishnakumar, President of Pravasi Legal Cell Dubai, said the court's move addresses a long-standing grievance among the community.
"Excessive airfare, particularly during peak seasons, festivals, school holidays and emergencies, has been a long-standing concern for NRIs and migrant workers," he said.
"For many low- and middle-income expatriate workers, the sudden escalation of ticket prices can place an enormous financial burden on their families."
Adv. Jose Abraham described the issue as one of "justice, dignity and welfare" for the expatriate community.
"For millions of Indians living and working abroad, air travel is not a luxury — it is an essential connection to their families, communities and homeland," he said.
"Unreasonable airfare increases, particularly during peak seasons and emergencies, place an unfair and disproportionate burden on ordinary expatriate workers and their families."
He added that PLC would continue supporting the legal process "until a meaningful and sustainable solution is achieved."
Adv. Jose Abraham noted that the airfare issue is part of a broader mandate.
The organisation, which describes itself as a group of retired judges, advocates, social activists and inspired citizens of India dedicated towards empowering people with the power of law, has worked closely with the lead petitioner throughout the latest case and Adv. Jose is among the respondents representing various community organisations.
PLC chapters across the Gulf countries have echoed the welcome. Jessy of the Oman chapter, and Babu Francis of the Kuwait chapter, along with representatives from other PLC chapters, backed the continued push for fair and reasonable airfares.
Chapter heads said the issue goes beyond consumer rights, calling affordable air connectivity a welfare and social justice matter for millions of Indian expatriates who rely on it to stay connected with family back home.
Pravasi Legal Cell said it would continue working with its chapters, legal professionals and community organisations to raise issues affecting the Indian diaspora before the relevant authorities and courts.
The organisation said it hopes the ongoing proceedings will lead to a transparent and effective mechanism for airfare regulation, particularly one that shields ordinary expatriate workers and their families from sudden price escalation.