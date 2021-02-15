The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday announced that it will facilitate the re-issuance of IDP to Indian nationals, Image Credit: Courtesy: Embassy of India website

Abu Dhabi: Starting from today, Indian expats in the UAE can locally renew their International Driving Permit (IDP) issued in India.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday announced that it will facilitate the re-issuance of IDP to Indian nationals, which were originally issued by the relevant authorities in India with effect from February 15, 2021.

The move is part of the Indian government’s decision to allow Indian Embassies abroad to provide the service in cooperation with Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

In an advisory related to the launch of the service posted on social media, the Embassy said: “Those who intend to avail of this consular service may please visit the Embassy during working hours (between 08:30am to 12:30pm on all working days from Sunday to Thursday) with their valid passport and expired IDP/ IDP number as well as their Indian driving license.”

After physical verification of the documents, it said, the applicants will be asked to submit duly filled-in Miscellaneous Consular Service Form (EAP-II).

What about those in Dubai, northern Emirates?

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News that the same service can be done through IVS Global, the outsourced agency providing attestation services for Indians in Dubai and the northern emirates. A consulate spokesperson said the process, documentation and fees will remain the same for Indians living in Dubai and the northern emirates as well.

“However, instead of visiting the consulate, they need to visit the IVS office for document submission,” he explained.

How much does it cost?

They also have to provide Dh40 as consular service fee and Dh8 as Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) charge, the mission said.

The applicant would need to upload all the relevant documents along with the receipt issued by the mission in the Parivahan portal of the ministry and pay the requisite IDP fees online on the same portal.

On receipt of the application through the portal, the licensing authority (MoRTH), upon verification of the document shall courier the IDP, directly to the residential address of the applicant, the mission explained. “It may be noted that the role of the embassy in this consular service is limited to the extent of facilitating submission of IDP renewal application form only. Any further correspondence pertaining to the subject, including status of the application would need to be verified directly from the authority concerned (MoRTH) in India,” it added.

Amendment to Motor Vehicles Rules

The government of India had last year announced the plan to facilitate the renewal of IDP for citizens whose permit expired while abroad through Indian missions as there was no such mechanism earlier.

The new procedure followed an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989. Following the amendment, the government has done away with the condition of submitting valid visa and medical certificate while applying for IDP, Indian media reported last month.

There are many countries where visa is issued on arrival and in such cases the visa was not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel, the ministry had pointed out.