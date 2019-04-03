Big Ticket Image Credit: Screenshot/ Facebook

Dubai: Many expatriates in the UAE dream of becoming an instant millionaire one day. So, every month, they cough up a few hundred dirhams to bet on a combination of numbers in lottery draws. That life-changing dream came true for another Indian national on Wednesday night.

Ravindra Boloor is the winner picked during the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, and he will be scooping up a mammoth Dh10 million prize in cash. The expatriate is the holder of ticket number 085524 that was bought last March 26.

The Big Ticket draw was held at the Abu Dhabi Airport arrivals hall. The draw has already turned a number of UAE residents into multi-million-dirham millionaires.