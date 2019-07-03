Abu Dhabi: An Indian resident living in Abu Dhabi became an instant multi-millionaire on Wednesday evening after winning Dh12 million in the latest monthly Big Ticket Draw.

Sapna Nair won the grand prize thanks to her winning ticket no. 217892 which she purchased on June 9.

“I didn’t believe this could happen…is this some prank?” said a shocked Nair after receiving the good news that she had just won Dh12 million, overwhelmed with the life changing news.

“My God… never in my life [have I won a prize]… I can’t believe this,” Nair said, still in disbelief. And just to make sure she was not dreaming, Nair also told the organisers that she wanted to check her ticket just to be double sure that this was all real.