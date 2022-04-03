Dubai: Ratheesh Reghunathan, an Indian expat who lives in Kuwait, won Dh15million first prize in the latest Big Ticket draw on Sunday.
Mohammed Sameer Alan, who won Dh12million last month, picked his successor who bought the ticket no 291593
Sunday’s draw, which began 30 minutes later at 8pm due to Ramadan, also saw the Big Ticket tracking down a missing winner from a previous draw. Sreedharan, who was traced down with the help of an Indian TV channel, the show’s host Richard said.
Sreedharan said he had left the UAE and hence did not know about winning the prize. He also picked the winner of the second prize Dh1million. The winner of the ticket no 171563 was his compatriot Sajeesh K.
When the show's host Richard called him up to say he is the winner, a surprised Ratheesh asked, "really?" followed by a series of "Thank you."
"I am really happy about this," he said, and also asked if needed to come down to Abu Dhabi to claim his prize.