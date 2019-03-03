Roggy George, an Indian national from Kuwait's winning ticket number is 014394

Dh12 million is equivalent to Rs231 million, or $3.26 million Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expatriate from Kuwait became the new multimillionaire of Big Ticket raffles after winning Dh12 million in the latest Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening.

He bought it online on February 23.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

These tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.